Brad Pitt Attends Weekly Therapy After Split From Angelina Jolie

(Photo: Reuters/Mario Anzuoni) Featured in the image is Hollywood actor Brad Pitt.

Despite his recent split with Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt is doing his best to become a good father to his kids.

The "Fight Club" star has already given up drinking after his divorce in September 2016. Aside from staying sober, a source confirmed that Pitt has also committed himself to therapy. "He goes to therapy every week and is mostly interested in learning and bettering himself as a man and father," the insider told Us Weekly.

He is also keeping himself busy by making "projects" around his bachelor pad, which is "just down the street" from his former spouse. The 54-year-old may have a busy schedule, but it does not keep him from being with his kids.

A different insider confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he sees his children a few times a week — always making sure that his home is a safe environment for them to visit. Jolie and Pitt are parents to Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

"Brad really enjoys time with his kids," claimed the insider. "It's a really important time for him. The kids are his life. They mean everything to him."

Whenever his kids are around, Pitt reportedly prefers to stay home and keep their bonding time private, away from the public eye. His children are usually accompanied by nannies and bodyguards every time they drop by his house.

The "Moneyball" actor previously bid $120,000 in an attempt to watch an episode of "Game of Thrones" with stars Emilia Clarke and Kit Harington. Unfortunately, it was not Pitt's day because he was outbid by another person in the auction, who offered $160,000 for the opportunity to view HBO's award-winning series with its lead stars.

Pitt will next be seen in the 2019 film "Ad Astra" alongside Donald Sutherland and Tommy Lee Jones.