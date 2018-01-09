Brad Pitt Bids and Loses $120,000 to Watch 'Game of Thrones' With Daenerys Emilia Clarke

Brad Pitt almost got to watch an episode of "Game of Thrones" with the Mother of Dragons, Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), sitting next to him. The Hollywood superstar placed a $120,000 bid for the rare chance during a silent auction fundraiser to benefit Haiti.

When the auctioneer announced the opportunity to watch "Game of Thrones" with Clarke, Pitt apparently placed his bid for $80,000 initially. Someone, however, outbid the actor so he raised his offer to $120,00. Unfortunately, the winning bid, whose identity was not revealed, was at $160,000 by the time the silent auction ended.

Sean Penn organized the event at Milk Studios in Los Angeles, which had A-list personalities like Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Renner and Arnold Schwarzenegger in attendance. Also present at the silent auction was Clarke's "Game of Thrones" co-stars Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister).

Pitt, however, won another bid for $40,000. He'll spend a weekend with the San Antonio Spurs as they practice and prepare for their next game. Clarke, on the other hand, also brought home an item from the auction. She placed and won an $80,000 bid on a Josh Smith art piece.

Penn mounts the charity event annually for the J/P HRO & Disaster Relief Organizations. DiCaprio was this year's honoree for his efforts on fighting climate change.

"These are obviously incredibly turbulent and scary times," DiCaprio stated in his speech "Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful citizens can change the world. Indeed, it's the only thing that has."

Meanwhile, Clarke, Harington, Headey and the rest of the cast of "Game of Thrones" will fly back to the set in Ireland to continue production of the eighth and final season. HBO officially confirmed that the series would be back on television in 2019.

Fans speculated that Clarke and Harington's characters will emerge the victorious rulers in the finale. "Game of Thrones" director Alan Taylor said that creator George R.R. Martin always regarded Daenerys and Jon Snow as the story's main characters.