Brad Pitt Dating Again? Actor Reportedly Uses Real Name William to Flirt With Women

Brad Pitt returns to the dating scene more than a year after his ex-wife Angelina Jolie filed for divorce. The actor reportedly uses his real name, William, in meeting and flirting with new women.

Sources witnessed the Hollywood star introducing himself by his real name to a woman at a coffee shop in Los Angeles recently. The actor's full name is William Bradley Pitt.

Another source revealed that the actor has been casually dating. Finding romance, however, isn't a priority for the father of six.

"He can be flirty by nature though," the source said. "He will always hold the door and suggests that people go ahead of him in line. He's just that kind of person."

Since his split from Jolie, however, various reports linked the actor to different stars like Kate Hudson, Selena Gomez, Jennifer Lawrence and up-and-coming actress Ella Purnell. Even his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston's name cropped up in reports.

One of the rumors that won't die down is his alleged relationship with actress Sienna Miller. The two apparently began dating in April 2017 when sources spotted the stars getting cozy during the premiere of "The Lost City of Z."

Pitt produced the film and Miller were in the cast of "The Lost City of Z." Both Pitt and Miller's reps, however, denied the romance and yet tabloids continue the reports on their dalliance even in the New Year.

Last May, Pitt opened up about his life as a single dad who is also managing sobriety. He and Jolie since agreed to stay amicable for the sake of their children and as they try to settle child custody and visitations following their divorce.

"For me, this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street," the actor told GQ.

Pitt and Jolie were together since 2005. He became the recognized dad of Jolie's adopted children and expanded their family. In 2014, Pitt and Jolie decided to finally get a hitch in France. The following years, however, problems in their marriage became more evident, which led Jolie to divorce her husband.