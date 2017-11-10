Brad Pitt Dating Kate Hudson? Actress Sets Record Straight on 'Craziest Rumor of All Time'

Kate Hudson finally speaks up about those rumors linking her to Brad Pitt. The "Deepwater Horizon" actress is doing the press rounds for her lifestyle book "Pretty Fun" and she opens up about this alleged romance.

REUTERS/Phil McCarten Kate Hudson laughed off rumors linking her to Brad Pitt after his separation from Angelina Jolie.

Hudson said rumors that she's dating Angelina Jolie's ex-husband right after they broke up has been "the craziest rumor of all time." She told Andy Cohen on his show "Watch What Happens Live" that she and her brother got a kick out of it.

The actress confirmed there is no truth to the romance. She actually has not seen Pitt in a long time.

"I kind of liked [the rumor]," an amused Hudson said. "I was like, 'OK, fine. We're having twins!'"

Hudson, however, has been attached to her actual beau for some time. She's dating musician Danny Fujikawa, whom she met several years before because he's her close friends' brother.

"I've known him for many years, but we never saw each other like that until a year ago now," Hudson explained. "We just sort of looked at each other and went, 'Oh, wow. This is weird. I really like you.'"

Hudson has been married once to ex-husband Chris Robinson of the Black Crowes. She also almost married Matthew Bellamy of the band Muse. These men are the father of Hudson's boys, Ryder Russell Robinson, born in 2004, and Bingham Hawn Bellamy, born in 2011. If there's a pattern to why all her romances are with musicians, it's because music has always been a big part of her life and she's surrounded by these people in the industry.

The "Marshall" star actually wants to get into singing more at this point in her career. She revealed that music has always been her first love and she has the luxury now to pursue what she wants. She's not, however, planning to release an album but she'll hit up the mic and perform when a chance arises.