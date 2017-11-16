Brad Pitt Dating Royalty? Rumors Dismissed; Angelina Jolie's Ex-Husband Not With Princess of Monaco

Some folks might consider Brad Pitt as Hollywood royalty but as far as his dating life is concerned, he's nowhere near becoming a royal by marriage. The actor's reps issue a denial that he's seeing the Princess of Monaco.

REUTERS/Juan Medina There is no truth to rumors that Brad Pitt is dating Princess Charlotte of Monaco.

Sources linked to the actor confirmed that there's no truth to rumors Pitt, 53, is dating Princess Charlotte, 31. The rumors claimed the two have been seeing each other quietly for a month but people close to the actor said the stories are false.

Princess Charlotte is the granddaughter of Prince Rainier III of Hanover and American actress Grace Kelly. Apparently, she and Pitt met through mutual friends, which has now been debunked.

Sources also said Pitt isn't dating anyone new since his divorce from Angelina Jolie in September 2016. Finding romance is not his priority since he and his ex-wife still have to go through a custody battle over their six children.

"He's still determined to have a fully resolved situation for the sake of the whole family," an insider revealed. Pitt and Jolie were together for 12 years and married for two years.

Pitt has also been focused on recovering from substance abuse and filming his latest flick "Ad Astra" with Tommy Lee Jones, Donald Sutherland, and Ruth Negga. The actor was spotted on the set in a Los Angeles studio lot in late October wearing a full astronaut gear.

The actor goes on a mission to find his scientist dad who disappeared while trying to find proof of alien life. The film's title apparently means "to the stars" in Latin and its set for a 2019 theater run.

Meanwhile, Jolie has also been the subject of rumors about her failing health. Claims that her weight dropped because of her chaotic divorce from Pitt, however, have been debunked on Gossip Cop. The actress recently made a public appearance at the Hollywood Film Awards and there were no reports that she looked unhealthy.