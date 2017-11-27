Brad Pitt Dating Rumors: Angelina Jolie's Ex-Husband Not Romantically Involved with Princess of Monaco

REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the premiere of the film "Allied" in Madrid, Spain.

Rumors have surrounded Brad Pitt's dating life ever since he split from Angelina Jolie. However, it looks like none of these speculations are true.

Recently, the "Moneyball" star was linked to Charlotte Casiraghi, Princess of Monaco. According to Australian reports, the two were supposedly seen together at Los Angeles' County Museum Of Art. However, the rumors have been debunked by The Sun after sources revealed to the publication that they are "totally false."

This is not the first time Pitt has been the subject of dating rumors. Earlier this year, reports began circulating that Pitt was dating fellow actress Kate Hudson. According to PEOPLE, the Fabletics co-founder sat down with Andy Cohen on "Watch What Happens Live" earlier this month to set the record straight.

"That was the craziest rumor of all time. There's nothing true to that," she said. "As a matter of fact. I hadn't actually seen him in, like, four years."

Despite the inaccuracy of the rumor, Hudson revealed that she had no problem with it at all. On the contrary, she enjoyed the tale. "It was kind of an awesome rumor," she said. "I kind of liked it. I was like, 'OK, fine. We're having twins!'"

Pitt and Jolie first met on the set of their movie "Mr. & Mrs. Smith." At the time, Pitt was still married to Jennifer Aniston. They were rumored to be dating throughout 2005. In January 2006, Jolie announced her pregnancy with her first child with Pitt. However, it was not until August 2014 that the couple secretly said their wedding vows.

In September 2016, it was revealed that the couple was divorcing after 12 years of being together. They released a joint statement at the start of this year, announcing that they would keep divorce proceedings private.

"The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues," the statement read.

The couple has six children together.