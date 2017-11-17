Brad Pitt Determined to Work Out Custody Arrangement With Angelina Jolie

(Photo: Reuters/Juan Medina) Actor Brad Pitt arrives at the premiere of the film ''Allied'' in Madrid, November 22, 2016.

Brad Pitt wants to resolve his custody arrangement with ex Angelina Jolie, following their highly publicized split.

The "Fight Club" actor has a lot to be thankful for this year, according to Us Weekly. Aside from his multiple projects, Pitt is celebrating one year of sobriety. A source recently revealed that he "is focused on work and shooting a movie," as well as resolving his custody arrangement with his estranged wife.

"He's still determined to have a fully resolved situation for the sake of the whole family," an insider revealed about the father of six.

In September 2016, the Hollywood hunk and the "Maleficent" actress officially called it quits after a decade of being together. Jolie had already filed for divorce from her estranged spouse. She currently has custody of their six children: Maddox, 16, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Several women in the entertainment industry have since been romantically linked to Pitt. Rumors about the A-lister dating the 31-year-old Princess Charlotte of Monaco surfaced last week, but sources close to Pitt have rubbished the allegations.

Speaking with The Sun, insiders claimed that the said reports are "totally false." The 53-year-old has in fact been living a single life since his split with Jolie.

It had been initially suggested that Pitt and the princess — who is the late actress Grace Kelly's granddaughter — have been in a relationship for over a month after being introduced by mutual friends. Australian reports even mentioned that they have been spotted together while attending an event at the County Museum of Art in Los Angeles.

Jolie has also been spotted multiple times these past few months, most of the time with her kids. In August, she was seen heading to Target with Vivienne and Shiloh.