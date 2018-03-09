Brad Pitt Doing Better Since Split With Angelina Jolie, Source Claims

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Brad Pitt and actress Angelina Jolie pose at the premiere of "The Tree of Life" at LACMA in Los Angeles May 24, 2011.

Brad Pitt is reportedly in a better place after he finally came to terms with his split from estranged wife Angelina Jolie.

On Thursday, Brad Pitt once again took to the social stage when he had made a surprise appearance at the pre-Oscars party thrown by the Gersh Agency, with the actor reportedly socializing with the likes of Oscar winners Sam Rockwell and Allison Janney among other people in the event. Following this, a source claimed that since his split from wife Angelina Jolie, the 54-year-old actor is now "healthier and happier."

"The separation was brutal and a very sad time in his life," the source explains. "[Brad] made some important changes and is much better off now. He is happier and healthier. He has an active social life and has rekindled old friendships. He goes out to dinner a lot and enjoys being out doing different things," the source claimed.

According to the source, the actor had "spent a lot of time alone and in private looking at himself and reevaluating what was most important and who he wanted to be... He's come out of that dark time and is in a much better place." Not only that, Pitt has implemented the changes he has made and is now seeing life more clearly.

It should be remembered that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie shocked the world when they announced their divorce back in September 2016 after spending 12 years of their lives together, wherein the final two years were spent married. Since then, the estranged couple had been involved in a custody battle over their six children: 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh and the twins Vivienne and Knox, both 9.

As of their split, their children had been living with Angelina, a custody agreement that Brad reportedly isn't happy about since he wants to see his kids more.