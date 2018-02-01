Brad Pitt-Halle Berry Dating Rumors: Not True, Says Rep of 'World War Z' Actor

REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo Actress Halle Berry arrives during the 89th Academy Awards Oscars Red Carpet Arrivals in Hollywood, California, U.S., February 26, 2017.

A representative of Brad Pitt has denied that he is dating Halle Berry.

Following the rumors claiming that Pitt is dating Berry, Gossip Cop has reached out to a representative of the actor, who did not only laugh off the rumors but vehemently denied it. For the gossip-busting online publication, the rumor linking Pitt to Berry is another clear fabrication and an attempt to pair stars randomly.

To the uninitiated, the rumor about the Pitt and Berry's supposed affair was first reported by an Australian publication that claimed the two big names in Hollywood are casually wining and dining. According to the publication, the two Hollywood stars had a number of secret meet-ups at the bungalows at the Hotel Bel-Air.

The supposed incognito source of the publication also claimed that Pitt and Berry are jumping at the opportunity of getting to know each other now that they are both single. Allegedly, although the two had crossed paths before, their respective past relationships prevented them from dating despite being attracted towards one another already.

Apart from claiming that Pitt and Berry were dating, the publication also said that Pitt's estranged wife, Angelina Jolie, was not happy upon learning that her would-be ex-husband was seeing Berry as, supposedly, the "Maleficent" actress never liked the "Catwoman" actress because she had always suspected that the latter had an affair with her first ex-husband, Billy Bob Thornton, whom Berry worked with in the movie "Monster Ball."

"It drives her nuts that Brad's with Halle now," the supposed source of the Australian publication said.

It was reported last month that Pitt is, indeed, casually dating again, but sources claim that he had never gone out with Berry. Furthermore, a source of E!News has said that the actor is in no hurry to find a new love.

"He has been on a few dates but nothing serious. It's complicated for him to date and not a huge priority in his life. He can be flirty by nature though. He will always hold the door and suggests that people go ahead of him in line. He's just that kind of person. He's the nicest guy in the world," the incognito source of E!News revealed.