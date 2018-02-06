Brad Pitt Introduced Jennifer Aniston to His Kids, Source Claims

It may have been some time since Brad Pitt and his former wife Jennifer Aniston has been together, but the two had actually managed to keep an amicable relationship with it all. With Pitt now divorced from Angelina Jolie, a chance visit finally got Aniston a chance to meet four of his kids at his home in Los Feliz, according to a report.

It was not an introduction that was planned ahead of time, as a source confided to In Touch Weekly. The actress was just stopping by to drop off a small gift for Pitt, and it just turned out that four of the actor's kids were staying at home that day.

Reuters/Kimberly White Actor Brad Pitt and his actress wife Jennifer Aniston arrive at the 56th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

It was just a gift of a book about interior design, but her small gesture paid off — she got the chance to meet for the first time the four of Pitt's youngest children. Thirteen-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, as well as Pitt and Jolie's 9-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox, were all staying with their dad in his home in Los Feliz that day.

"It was a momentous day," the insider noted, adding how the kids did recognize the actress "from TV and magazine photos." Even then, they were able to approach her as they would a usual friend of their dad, much to Aniston's relief according to the source.

"Taking the situation in stride, Brad casually introduced them to her as they played. Jen was taken by how kind, well-mannered and unaffected they seemed. She especially got a kick out of Knox, who is the spitting image of a young Brad," the source reportedly added, as quoted by Hollywood Life.

Aniston's representative, as well as another source supposedly close to Pitt, debunks this story as false.