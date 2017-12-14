Brad Pitt, Jennifer Lawrence Dating Rumors Debunked

REUTERS/JUAN MEDINA Actor Brad Pitt during the premiere of the film "Allied" in Madrid, Spain.

Dating rumors about Brad Pitt and Jennifer Lawrence are completely force, new reports claimed.

Star previously reported that a source was claiming that Pitt and Lawrence are spending a lot of late nights together and shared an instant connection with each other. The source also mentioned that the 53-year-old "Inglourious Basterds" star was already attracted to 27-year-old "The Hunger Games" star for years.

However, sources close to the actor reportedly told The Sun Online that the two award-winning celebrities are not seeing each other. "These are completely false reports," the source stated.

Both actors are currently single since Pitt's marriage with Angelina Jolie ended in divorce. On the other hand, Lawrence recently ended her relationship with 48-year-old director Darren Aronofsky last month after one year of being together.

A source reportedly told People that the Lawrence and Aronofsky's relationship ended because of their significant age gap. "There is a huge age difference, and they are different people. Each has to look practically to the future," the source stated. "Jen has yet to figure out her life and how it will evolve. He has responsibilities in life that she has yet to experience. Each was infatuated with the other."

Since the age gap became a problem for Lawrence's recent relationship, it can be assumed that starting a new one with Pitt could be impossible since he is older than Aronofsky.

Lawrence was not the first actress who was linked to Pitt after his separation with Jolie in 2016. Previous reports claimed that the actor was also seeing Kate Hudson. But the 38-year-old actress shut down the rumors during an interview with Andy Cohen at Watch What Happens Live, saying that there is nothing true to that and she has not seen him for at least four years as reported by HollywoodLife.

Reps from both camps are also mum about the rumors at the moment.