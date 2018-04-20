Brad Pitt, Neri Oxman Dating News: Rumored Couple Constantly Phones Each Other?

Wikimedia Commons/Dick Thomas Johnson Brad Pitt is rumored to be dating MIT professor Neri Oxman

Speculations about the relationship status between Hollywood star Brad Pitt and MIT professor Neri Oxman are still ongoing.

A source reportedly told Us Weekly that the rumored couple is in constant communication with each other. "They continue to talk on the phone several times a day and are very infatuated with each other," the source reportedly said.

The source also mentioned that the "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" star and the rockstar professor are already dating for six months, but their relationship is very challenging because of their schedules. "Their busy schedules are going to be a huge challenge because Neri isn't going to give up her life in Cambridge or her job at MIT for anyone, even Brad Pitt," the source also said.

However, the rumored couple is reportedly unconcerned about their distance and their limited time together. They are also said to be taking things slowly and not worried about what lies ahead for their relationship. "They are going to have fun and see where it goes," the insider also stated.

Meanwhile, another source relayed to HollywoodLife that Oxman is already feeling the effects of dating the Hollywood A-lister.

"Neri is feeling the pressure of spending time with Brad," the insider stated. "She feels like all eyes are on her in Boston and she is getting more attention than ever before. Friends and family are constantly asking her about Brad which is something that she did not expect. She really likes him a lot," the source went on to say.

Before their rumored relationship, Pitt was involved in a highly publicized relationship with his "Mr. and Mrs. Smith" co-star Angelina Jolie since 2005. They share six children together, including 16-year-old Maddox, 14-year-old Pax, 13-year-old Zahara, 11-year-old Shiloh, and 9-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

Pitt and Jolie tied the knot in 2014, but they decided to file for divorce in 2016.

More than a year after his split with the "First They Killed My Father" director and actress, the 54-year-old actor is reportedly in a much better place at the moment.

"He has made changes in his life since the split," the source told Entertainment Tonight. "When they first split he spent a lot of time at home and was often very down about what was going on. He was a homebody for many months, but in the last month or two, he's been going out more. He enjoys going out to eat with close friends," the insider added.

However, the source claimed that the actor has no plans to get married again in the near future.

According to the source, the actor is not yet ready to have a serious relationship with anyone at the moment. He also reportedly likes to invite the woman that he is dating over in his home and never take them out in public because he still feels like he just separated from his estranged wife.

The insider also claimed that Pitt was not thinking about prioritizing his dating life because he wants to spend more time with the kids and working on improving himself.

Reps from both Pitt and Oxman's camps have yet to confirm the dating rumors.