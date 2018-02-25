REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's split has put the latter's ex-husband, Brad Pitt, in the middle of dating rumors once again.

Many fans immediately hoped for a reunion between the exes since Pitt has also called it quits with Angelina Jolie, who he began dating shortly after he and Aniston separated.

But, fans should not hold out hope. A source that spoke to Us Weekly said that while Pitt is "sad" about the news about the divorce, "Brad hasn't reached out to Jen, and has no plans to do so at this point."

The "Friends" alum is not looking to reignite their romance either with another insider that spoke to the abovementioned publication claiming that she "wouldn't consider being with Brad in a romantic way." The source, however, claims that "there is always a spot in her heart for him."

There were also reports that now that Aniston and Theroux are no longer together, Pitt's mother wants her son to take the opportunity to reconcile with her. A source that spoke to Radar Online claims that it is something she has "dreamed of for over a decade," saying that "she never lost faith and has stayed in touch with Jen for years."

"Jane and the whole Missouri-based Pitt family haven't been disrespectful about Jen and Justin's marriage, but once it became apparent things wouldn't work out they actively pushed Brad to get back in touch. Now they're determined to see them back together for a second chance," the insider went on to claim.

Gossip Cop was quick to refute the report though, saying that they spoke to a source of their own who called the story "untrue."

Pitt has been linked to other women after his split with Jolie in 2016, but there have not been any concrete details about him actually going back to the dating world, and it looks like Aniston and Theroux's split would not change his mind.