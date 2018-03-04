Brad Pitt's Reunion Movie With Quentin Tarantino Delays 'World War Z 2' Anew

Facebook/WorldWarZMovie A promotional photo of the movie "World War Z."

"World War Z 2" has been delayed for a long time now, but new reports reveal that Paramount will have to push it back yet another time. This is because "World War Z" lead actor Brad Pitt is going to do a new movie with director Quentin Tarantino, making him unavailable to do the "World War Z" sequel.

After months of speculations, it was finally revealed earlier this week that Pitt would have a reunion project with Tarantino. It is primarily because of this newly-titled project, "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" by Sony Pictures, that the principal photography on "World War Z 2" needs to be delayed once again.

Offering a new update about "World War Z 2" on Twitter, Variety reporter Justin Kroll wrote, "On this one, don't know what this means for Cruise and this movie (likely means he passed) but had heard later this week that WWZ2 had pushed to the fall shoot leaving time for Brad Pitt to squeeze in this pic. My understanding is that Margot is still up for Tate and that Quentin Tarantino has met with a number of actors for other smaller parts and now that the main roles have been cast those smaller parts should come together shortly."

The first "World War Z' movie arrived in theaters in 2013 and since then, "World War Z 2" has already been in development. That means the sequel has been five years in development already, but it still has not had any significant movement up to this time.

The last update fans had on the sequel was in November, when director David Fincher revealed that he was still working on the sequel's story. Today, however, it is not known if he is still working on it with his co-writer Steven Knight.

"World War Z 2" does not have a release date yet.