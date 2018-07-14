Brandi Glanville Opens Up About Ending Feud With LeAnn Rimes

Facebook/brandiglanville1 Featured in the image is Brandi Glanville

The longstanding feud between Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes is finally over.

In an interview with Spencer and Heidi Pratt's "Make Speidi Famous Again" podcast on Thursday, the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star opened up about how she and the current wife of her ex-husband Eddie Cibrian managed to patch things up.

According to the 45-year-old, they were hanging out at a birthday party where they started to have a serious conversation.

"We just kind of had it out about what is right, what is wrong, what's better for the kids, and what bothered me and what bothered her," she said in the podcast, then added that "it was hours of conversation, and it wasn't all pleasant."

While the former reality star did not provide the exact details when the said conversation took place, it can be assumed that it happened during the birthday of her and Cibrian's son Jake in April, based on the photo that she posted on Instagram during the party.

The infamous feud between the Glanville and the singer-actress started in 2009, when Cibrian and Rimes began an extramarital affair in the set of the Lifetime made-for-TV film "Northern Lights." The highly-publicized infidelity resulted to the end of Rimes' seven-year marriage to backup dancer Dean Sheremet and Cibrian and Glanville's divorce after being married for eight years.

But Glanville also admitted in the podcast that there even came a point when she threatened to kill Rimes in the height of their dispute when she saw the latter holding Jake when he was still a baby.

However, she claimed that she realized that since her ex already married the "How Do I Live" singer, she will be a big part of Jake and her older son Mason's lives.

"She's always going to post family photos, she's always gonna say 'my boys,' she's always gonna do that and I just have to accept it or I can continue to fight with her, which I don't want to do, she also said. It took me a long time and I'm finally like, you know what, at least they love her," she said.

However, Glanville also stated that patching things up with Rimes does not mean that they will no longer disagree with each other.