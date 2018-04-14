Bratt Pitt, Neri Oxman Dating Rumors: Actor Smitten With MIT Professor?

Wikimedia Commons / Dick Thomas Johnson Brad Pitt is rumored to be dating MIT professor Neri Oxman

Brad Pitt has moved on from his award-winning wife Angelina Jolie with another female achiever, a report claimed.

A source reportedly told Page Six that the Hollywood star is spending a lot of time with renowned architect and popular MIT professor Neri Oxman after they met each other to discuss an architecture project from her university.

According to the source, "Brad and Neri instantly hit it off because they share the same passion for architecture, design and art. This is best described as a professional friendship."

While the source claimed that Pitt and Oxman's closeness remains in the friendship level since both are still cautious about jumping into something romantic, the 54-year-old actor and film producer is highly interested in spending a lot of time with the professor because he finds her fascinating.

On the other hand, a source relayed a different story to US Weekly. According to the source, Pitt has been spending a lot of time with the MIT professor at her apartment in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

"Brad has been spotted going into her apartment building on multiple occasions late at night and emerging the next morning after she leaves to teach," the source said.

The source also claimed that Pitt already had his own keys to the apartment, and they stay in the property to avoid being spotted in public. They also stay there most of the time and order food from the professor's favorite restaurants because she cannot cook.

Also, the insider claimed that the actor also joined her during her professional trips out of the country. The rumored couple reportedly went to the Design Indaba conference in South Africa where the professor was a featured speaker at the event

The source also mentioned how the rumored couple met. According to the source, Pitt arranged a personal meeting with Oxman after seeing several 3D printed chaise lounges that she designed.

"Brad had only planned on spending two days at MIT last fall, but ended up staying for a week," the source also said, adding, "Neri invited Brad for dinner at her Cambridge apartment, which is very close to the campus. They got romantically involved almost right away."

If the rumors will turn out to be true, Oxman will be Pitt's first relationship after ending his marriage to "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" co-star Jolie in 2016. The estranged couple started going out in 2005 after his divorce with Jennifer Aniston, but they only tied the knot in 2014. The two shares six children together, including Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne.

On the other hand, Radar Online revealed that Oxman and her former husband Osvaldo Golijov filed a joint divorce petition in 2015 where they cited an "irretrievable breakdown of the marriage" as the cause of the dissolution of their union. The former couple were married in 2011.

The report revealed that Oxman had to pay Golijov $650,000 and allowed him to retain their home and their joint Citizen's Bank account.

Oxman has yet to break her silence about the rumored relationship between her and the actor.