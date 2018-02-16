Bravo Announces 'Imposter' Season 2 Premiere Date

Facebook/ImpostersBravo Featured is a promotional image for the Bravo drama "Imposters"

The second season of the Bravo series "Imposters" finally has a premiere date. Last week, the network released a brand new trailer for the upcoming season and confirmed that the series would return to screens on April 5.

"Imposters" may not be as popular as other TV series, but it was able to build a fan base strong enough to warrant a sophomore season. The first season of the dark comedy followed Maddie (Inbar Lavi) as she deceived many, conning her way into the hearts of three innocent people. With the help of her co-conspirators, she victimized Ezra (Rob Heaps), Richard (Parker Young) and Julia (Marianne Rendon) before finding herself being chased by her persistent former lovers, collectively called "The Bumblers." She ultimately found herself joining forces with her ex-beaus to evade the authorities and prevent herself from being put behind bars.

Early reports about season 2 reveal that when the series returns, viewers will find Maddie laying low, finding refuge at a lake house located in Michigan. Unfortunately, just when she's finally ready to put her bad past behind her, something she never expected happens and leaves her in a state of terror.

As for Maddie's exes, it can be recalled that in the season 1 finale, they tried to steal the ring of Patrick (Stephen Bishop), but they failed when things did not go their way. In season 2, the boys will find themselves being chased by the authorities while Maddie takes a break from conning in Michigan.

Executive produced by Adam Brooks and Paul Adelstein, "Imposters" stars Lavi, Heaps, Young, Rendon, Benben and Bishop. Season 2 will reportedly see the return of guest star Uma Thurman, who played fixer Lenny Cohen in the first season.

The second season of the original scripted series is set to premiere on April 5 at 10:00 p.m. EST on Bravo.