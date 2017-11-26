Brazilian Striker Robinho Sentenced to Nine Years in Prison for the Sexual Assault of an Albanian Woman in 2013

Reuters/Washington Alves Robinho (in white) of Atletico Mineiro celebrates after scoring a goal.

Brazilian footballer Robinho has been sentenced to nine years in prison for taking part in a gang rape of a woman back in 2013.

On Thursday, a court in Milan, Italy has sentenced former Manchester City forward Robinho in absentia to nine years in prison, convicting him of taking part in the gang rape of an Albanian woman back in 2013, along with five other individuals who have yet to be sentenced. According to the court, Robinho has been found to have assaulted the woman who was 22-years-old at the time after plying her with alcohol.

As for the five other Brazilians who had assaulted the woman, their trial has been put on hold as their whereabouts are still currently unknown.

Robinho, whose real name is Robson de Souza, had previously pleaded not guilty via his lawyer. The 33-year-old who now plays for Atletico Mineiro in Brazil has never made an appearance in all the court hearings in Italy.

The said incident had occurred during Robinho's stay at AC Milan. Despite the sentencing, he still maintains his innocence posting on Instagram a statement saying: "We would like to clarify that he has already defended himself against the accusations, affirming that he did not participate in the episode. All legal measures are being taken."

After the sentencing, Robinho will be entitled to two court appeals and once this right has been exhausted by the football player's party, only then will Italy be able to launch an extradition case against him. Fortunately for Robinho, Brazil does not allow any of its citizens to be extradited, which means he would only be risking arrest and deportation once he leaves the safety of his home country.

As part of the ruling made by the Milan court, they had also ordered the assault victim to be paid $71,000 as compensation.