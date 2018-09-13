Brett Kavanaugh's Commitment to Faith

Confirmation hearings continue in the U.S. Senate for Brett Kavanaugh, President Trump's nominee to fill the seat vacated by retiring Associate Justice Anthony Kennedy on the U.S. Supreme Court.

If confirmed, Judge Kavanaugh would shift the balance of constitutional jurisprudence in a more firmly originalist direction, possibly until the second half of the 21st century.

Read more at: https://www.christianpost.com/voice/to-protect-religious-liberty-and-sanctity-of-life-confirm-judge-kavanaugh-to-scotus.html