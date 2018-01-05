'Bright' News: Netflix Confirms Sequel Amid Critic Backlash

Facebook/BrightMovie Joel Edgerton as Nick Jakoby and Will Smith as Daryl Ward in Netflix's blockbuster hit 'Bright.'

Recent reports have revealed that the Netflix original film, "Bright," has been confirmed to have a sequel. The announcement was met with disbelief from the critics, who have found nothing impressive in "Bright."

According to reports, the announcement of the sequel for "Bright" comes after critics pointed out that film was made of flaws that translated to a high-budget film. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film received a mere 28 percent rating from the experts, which is severely low for a Netflix production. However, it seems that the decision of Netflix to make a sequel for "Bright" might be based on the reception of the audience, especially considering the Rotten Tomatoes Audience Score indicated that it was at a popular 87 percent. As such, the "Bright" sequel is a highly anticipated film, much to the disdain of the critics.

Further reports took note of Netflix's notoriety in keeping their viewership status in secret. However, the streaming giant did say that it received a lot of attention enough to warrant a sequel. Returning on the next installment of "Bright" are stars Will Smith and Joel Edgerton. One major change could be noted in that Max Landis, who wrote the first installment of the film series, has been relieved from his position and director David Ayer has been charged with the responsibility of taking over. Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless are returning to be the producers of the "Bright" sequel.

Presumably to hype up the upcoming installment, Netflix has released a video of the auditions for the orcs. The streaming giant has yet to release an official announcement for the release date of the "Bright" sequel, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks. Fans are speculating that it might hit the streamer sometime later this year or early next year.