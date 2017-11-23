Brigitte Nielsen Says Sexual Assault Allegation Against Ex-Husband Sylvester Stallone Isn't True

Reuters/Susana Vera Sylvester Stallone will be appearing as a guest star in the next season of "This is Us."

In the wake of a sexual assault allegation thrown against the actor in recent weeks, Sylvester Stallone's ex-wife Brigitte Nielsen came to the defense of her former husband and said the charge wasn't true. Earlier this week, Nielsen graced an interview where she said that the sensitive incident involving Stallone was all made-up.

Stallone reportedly assaulted a 16-year-old girl in Las Vegas sometime in 1986, while filming for "Over the Top" was ongoing. According to reports, the actor invited the teenage girl to his Vegas Hilton hotel room and forced her to have oral sex with him. Stallone's bodyguard also reportedly raped the girl while she was having oral sex with the actor.

In a recent interview, Nielsen said there's no way the allegation could be true because she was with Stallone the whole time he was staying in Las Vegas for "Over the Top" filming. She said they were newlyweds and inseparable at the time, and she couldn't remember a time when they left each other's side.

"The story claims that at approximately 8:30 in the evening during the shoot of the movie the person claims she was in our suite at the Hilton Hotel. This incident did not occur. Most of the day, I would watch him film, then we'd have dinner and go to our room. No other person was in the room with him but me," said Nielsen.

Reports also claim that Stallone's alleged victim was introduced to him by actor David Mendenhall, his "Over the Top" co-star. However, Mendenhall denied the reports, saying that the only people he introduced to Stallone during filming were his relatives.

"I was shocked when I read the Daily Mail article. It's completely false that I introduced a 16-year-old female stranger to Mr. Stallone near an elevator in the Hilton, or anywhere else for that matter," he said.