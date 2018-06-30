Bristol University Students Raise £1,500 for Campus Cleaner's Jamaican Holiday

Facebook/Bristruths Screen grab from a video posted on the Bristruths' Facebook page, showing the note that was attached in the envelope bearing cash for Bristol University cleaner Herman Gordon.

Students from Bristol University made a touching gesture to one of the favorite persons on campus.

Bristol Live revealed that several students contributed to the crowdfunding effort to send cleaning staff Herman Gordon and his wife to Jamaica, his home country.

A video was posted on the Bristruths Facebook page, showing Gordon as he broke downs in tears when he was handed the money.

Based on the video that was posted on the anonymous student-run social networking account, Gordon broke down in tears after receiving the envelope filled with money amounting to a total of £1,500, or roughly $1,981.

The envelope came with a note from the students, saying that the money was meant to show the student's appreciation because he spreads "positive energy" over the years.

"You have brightened many of our days and we want you to know that we love and appreciate you," the note also stated.

Gordon has been working as a Bristol University cleaning staff personnel for a total of 12 years.

The fundraising for Gordon's holiday money started when one of the Bristruth followers posted on Facebook on May 19 that Gordon, who works at the med library, is the jolliest on campus. The poster mentioned that the cleaner possesses a contagious smile who never fails to brighten anyone's day.

BBC News' Newsbeat also reported that the following day, 20-year-old medicine student named Hadi Al-Zubaidi posted anonymously on the same social media account to announce that he will start a crowdfunding page for Gordon. Within five days, the effort almost reached the target of £1,000.

The report mentioned Al-Zubaidi's conversation with Newsbeat, where he explained why he decided to come up with a fundraiser for Gordon's holiday. "He spends the whole time being nice to everybody, it's about time we were nice to him," the med student stated.

Gordon, on the other hand, said that he was filled with emotion upon receiving the money that was given by the students. He also said that he never said anything about his desire to go away, that is why he was surprised when he saw the envelope.

He also explained why he chooses to spread positivity. "I know that these students are studying. You don't want any negative vibes around them," Gordon stated. "They speak good things to me, I speak good things to them, and I bless them all," he added.