British Producer Accuses Harvey Weinstein of Physical Assault

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Film producer Harvey Weinstein attends the 2016 amfAR New York Gala at Cipriani Wall Street in Manhattan, New York February 10, 2016.

British producer David Parfitt accuses disgraced former producer Harvey Weinstein of physical assault back in 2011 while they were working together on the Miramax-released film "My Week with Marilyn." The full story was revealed on the documentary "Working with Weinstein."

According to reports, Parfitt shared during the documentary that when the film "My Week with Marilyn" was in the final moments of production, Weinstein thought that the exposure of Michelle Williams, who played the titular role, was not enough for the movie to have the desired impact. However, Parfitt test-screened the movie, and the feedback was generally positive.

The documentary aired on Channel 4 in the U.K. last Tuesday, Feb. 20.

The test results angered Weinstein, whose ego, perhaps, took a dip after expecting terrible scores especially since Parfitt decided to ignore his suggestion. Eventually, this led to Weinstein screaming at the now 59-year-old producer, while shoving him onto a soda vending machine and threatened him as well.

The film has a respectable cast, with British actors Kenneth Branagh, Eddie Redmayne, Dominic Cooper, Judi Dench, Emma Watson, and Julia Ormond. The movie was directed by Simon Curtis and was released back in 2011.

Furthermore, it must have hurt Weinstein's pride even more when Williams snagged a Golden Globe Award for portraying the iconic Marilyn Monroe. Further reports reveal that Weinstein denies all the physical assault allegations that Parfitt made during the documentary, albeit recognizing that the two producers had "creative differences."

Additionally, Weinstein's spokesperson also addressed the fact that it is really in Weinstein's nature to be brash and "boorish," which the disgraced mogul has allegedly apologized for in the past. On top of that, Weinstein vehemently denies the allegations discussed in the Channel 4 documentary, which mainly focuses on the sexual allegations made against him by over 30 celebrities.