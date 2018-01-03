Britney Spears and Proud Boyfriend Sam Asghari Celebrate Pop Star's Final Las Vegas Performance

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016.

Britney Spears has officially signed off of her Las Vegas residency.

It has been four fruitful years since Britney Spears took to Las Vegas, and now, it looks like that chapter of her life has finally come to an end as she celebrates her last Vegas show with her boyfriend Sam Asghari.

During her sold-out show at TheAxis at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, she wowed her fans with a dazzling performance of her famous hits while going through a dozen costume changes.

Her boyfriend, who was present during her last show, took to Instagram to share a short clip of Britney's performance and showering his love with lots of praises. "4 years of legacy, 4 years of greatness, a change in entertainment for the better! Extremely proud of my baby for kicking ass again tonight, but this time to end #pieceofme In Vegas after 4 years of residency. What a night. Happy New Year," Asghari wrote.

Afterward, he would post a video of himself with Britney as they greet each other, and their fans, a happy holiday. In the video, the 23-year-old model tells his girlfriend, "You look beautiful," to which the latter replies by kissing his forehead and saying, "Thank you... I love you."

During her stay at Las Vegas, Britney Spears has been credited for making a Vegas residency cool and credible. Her four-year stay at the city has become one of the most successful ever with a profit of $135 million in ticket sales. But more than that, the 36-year-old pop music icon is claimed to have brought a younger audience to her shows which has earlier been perceived as something that only their parents would enjoy.

Her Las Vegas residency was quickly followed by a slew of other artists that would appeal to a younger generation, including Jennifer Lopez, the Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin, Pitbull and most recently, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga.

As for what Britney's plans are now that she has ended her Vegas residency, her manager, Larry Rudolph that right now anything is possible for the singer. "We have made zero decisions. We expect a lot of interest from all parties. Britney basically sells out every show, and she loves Las Vegas, she loves performing in Vegas, and Vegas is a possibility going forward," he said. "She might tour, she might work on a new album. It's too early to talk specifics about anything," Rudolph added.