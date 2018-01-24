Britney Spears Announces 'Piece of Me' Tour Following End of Las Vegas Residency

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016.

Her Las Vegas residency may be over, but Britney Spears has the world for her stage.

Pop star Britney Spears may have bid farewell to Las Vegas residency, which began in 2013 and officially ended during the New Year of 2018, but it looks like she's taking her "Piece of Me" show for a tour. It has been announced that the "Piece of Me" tour will be coming to select cities in North America, Europe and the United Kingdom this summer 2018.

The pop music royalty herself took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, saying, "I'm so excited to announce that we're bringing the #PieceOfMe tour to select cities in North America, Europe and the UK. See you guys this summer."

The tour would feature several of Spears' hits throughout her career, and since the singer is still currently active in the music scene, her catalogue will surely cater to the entertainment tastes of various age groups. The "Piece of Me" tour will begin on July 12 at the MGM National Harbor and would end on Aug. 24 at the O2 Arena in London.

While 2018 may see the 36-year-old starting a new chapter in her life, it is worth mentioning the considerable change she has influenced on the Las Vegas scene. With her show being dubbed the "Best of Las Vegas," twice, it has ultimately become one of the most successful shows to hit the City of Lights. Her five-year stay at the city has earned more than $100 million and that is for the shows alone.

While her residency may be a financial success, it is worth noting the impact she has made at the Las Vegas scene because ever since she had first started her show, it had ultimately paved the path for other artists to establish their own residencies. Names like Jennifer Lopez, Ricky Martin, Mariah Carey, Pitbull, the Backstreet Boys, and most recently, Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga have all signed on for their own Vegas residencies.

It is safe to assume that Britney Spears' stay in Vegas has made the very act look cool and has certainly attracted a younger audience to what was once been thought to be only for artists who are at the twilight of their careers.