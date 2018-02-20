Britney Spears Considering Baby No. 3 With Beau Sam Asghari

Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo Singer Britney Spears arrives at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in New York, August 28, 2016.

Pop star Britney Spears is reportedly considering the idea of having a third child with boyfriend Sam Asghari.

In an interview with Us Weekly, an insider revealed that Spears, 31, believes it would be the perfect time to have a baby with her 23-year-old boyfriend. "Britney has talked with Sam about having babies together," said the source, adding, "She was young when she had Sean and Jayden, and she feels much more mature now."

Added the insider, "Britney is head over heels in love with Sam. The relationship is very serious."

While the "Piece of Me" singer appears quite besotted with her new man, marriage is not on the cards for her. "It just doesn't seem important to her at this point in her life," the insider said of Spears' view on settling down.

The pop superstar first became a mother in her twenties. She was married to Kevin Federline at the time. They welcomed first son Sean Preston in 2005 and second son Jayden James just a year later.

Federline was Spears' second husband after her highly-publicized union with childhood sweetheart Jason Alexander, which just lasted 55 hours. Spears' troubled relationship with Federline eventually ended in divorce in 2007.

Asghari and Spears first met on the set of her music video for "Slumber Party." They have been in a relationship since the end of 2016.

In September 2017, the Iran-born model was spotted with Spears and her two sons while strolling in Disneyland. The group was there to celebrate the birthdays of Spears' kids. At one point during the outing, the blonde beauty rested her head against her personal trainer beau's chest. He then put a comforting arm around her while waiting in line for a ride at the California theme park.

Additionally, Spears and Asghari were photographed on several rides — joining the boys and their pals on the Soarin' Over The World and Radiator Springs Racers.