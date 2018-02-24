Brock Lesnar's UFC Future Depends On What He Wants To Do, According To Paul Heyman

WIKIMEDIA COMMONS/Megan Elice Meadows Brock Lesnar entering the arena with advocate Paul Heyman in 2014.

Though Brock Lesnar is currently the reigning and defending WWE Universal Champion, rumors of him someday coming back to his old UFC stomping grounds are never really that far behind.

Despite Lesnar now being 40-years-old and nearly two years removed from his last professional MMA match, many fans look at him and still believe that he is capable of stepping into the Octagon and coming out victorious.

Lesnar is not really one to comment or even tease his future plans, so it is hard to tell exactly what he is planning to do once his current contract with the WWE expires later this year.

Unsurprisingly though, the rumors are hinting that he could be considering a move back to the UFC.

TMZ Sports recently had an opportunity to talk with Paul Heyman, Lesnar's in-storyline advocate in the WWE.

Addressing the "Lesnar to the UFC" rumors, Heyman simply stated that the "Beast Incarnate" is the one who will decide what he does next.

Heyman noted that if Lesnar wants to go back to the UFC, he will indeed fight again in the Octagon. He also mentioned that if the wrestler wants to stick with the WWE, then that will happen as well.

It is hard to disagree with Heyman.

Lesnar's star power is such that he can command an audience wherever he goes.

Still, a return to the UFC would not be without risk even for someone as skilled and as tough as Lesnar is.

Though Heyman did make the point that spending time away from the UFC could help Lesnar recover better, that also means that the layer of Octagon rust he is accumulating is thicker.

Lesnar fared well against Mark Hunt during "UFC 200," though it is worth pointing out that he got popped for a doping violation in the aftermath of the fight, which caused his win to be turned into a no-contest.

It is entirely possible that Lesnar can still wreak havoc in the Octagon even in his 40s, but the athletic advantages he may hold over his fellow heavyweights may not be as pronounced now.

A return to the UFC cannot be ruled out for Lesnar, but it is one that holds risk even for the decorated fighter.