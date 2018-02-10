Brooklyn Nets NBA Roster News: Jeremy Lin Exercises His Player Option for the 2018-19 Season

Reuters/Anthony Gruppuso-USA TODAY Sports Brooklyn Nets guard Jeremy Lin (7) dribbles the ball as Philadelphia 76ers guard JJ Redick (17) defends during the third quarter at Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum, Oct. 11, 2017.

Jeremy Lin has reportedly opted into the final year of his three-year, $36 million deal with the Brooklyn Nets.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, the former Harvard University standout has exercised his $12.5 million player option for the 2018-19 season. The New York Post's Brian Lewis has also reported the same thing.

Lin's tenure with the Nets has not exactly gone as planned so far.

He had to deal with a series of hamstring injuries during his first year in Brooklyn, and it forced him to miss a big chunk of the 2016-17 season. The Nets would end the season with the worst record in the National Basketball Association (NBA), but they managed to revamp their roster during the offseason, and they were expected to contend for a playoff spot with a healthy Lin starting alongside D'Angelo Russell.

Unfortunately, Lin ruptured the patellar tendon in his right knee during the Nets' season-opening loss to the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 18, and he was ruled out of the remainder of the season.

The good news is that Lin is expected to return in time for training camp.

"Shoot. If I am not, there's issues," Lin told the New York Post last Friday. "Everyone is saying that it'll be a complete full recovery. It's not like an ACL, where you're fully cleared and then the next year you see a huge drop-off in performance. That's not the case with patellar tendons historically," he added.

Right now, Lin is trying to stay involved while he recuperates.

"He's not just sitting there doing his own thing, he's always hitting me with stuff after the game 'You could've done this, you could've done that.' It's great. And I know our medical team is all over him," Nets head coach Kenny Atkinson said.

Lin averaged 14.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 1.2 steals during his injury-plagued first season with the Nets.