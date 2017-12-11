Brooklyn Nets Roster, Injury News 2017: Still No Timetable for D'Angelo Russell's Return

(Photo: Reuters/Noah K. Murray-USA TODAY Sports) Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell (1) drives to the basket against New York Knicks forward Michael Beasley (8) during the first half at Madison Square Garden, Oct. 3, 2017.

Brooklyn Nets guard D'Angelo Russell still doesn't have a timetable for his return to the court following an arthroscopic surgery on his left knee. However, it seems he has been doing a lot of rehab work lately.

Russell traveled with the team during their recent trip to Mexico City, and on Wednesday, Nets coach Kenny Atkinson told reporters the third-year guard has been working on his core strength and hamstring strength, but he's still in the early stages of the recovery process.

Russell also talked about his rehab workload on Wednesday.

"It's been going well. Every day has been a grind. I'd rather be back sooner than later. ... It's a day-to-day process and I'm attacking it every day," Russell said, via the New York Post.

"I'm doing a lot of stuff. I'm in the weight room. They have a lot of stuff planned out for me. If I'm running one day, I may be walking the next. It's all a plan," he continued. "I've done a lot of things to test it. A full-out sprint, I'm two weeks out of surgery so I don't think that'd be the smartest thing to do," he added.

Russell injured his left knee in the final minutes of their 114–106 loss to the Utah Jazz on Nov. 11, and he was diagnosed with a left knee contusion. However, the injury turned out to be more serious than initially believed and he had to undergo arthroscopic knee surgery. The good news is that he's expected to return at some point this season.

In 12 games this season, Russell is averaging 20.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and one steal in just under 28 minutes a game. The former Ohio State University standout is also shooting a career-high 46.3 percent from the field, 30 percent from beyond the three-point line and 68.3 percent from the free throw line.