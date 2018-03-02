'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Casting News: Gina Rodriguez Guest Stars As Rosa's Girlfriend?

REUTERS/Danny Moloshok 'Jane the Virgin' star Gina Rodriguez landed a guest starring role in 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' season 5.

Fox confirmed in a statement with Entertainment Tonight that the "Jane the Virgin" star will have a special guesting appearance in the police procedural sitcom.

The official character details remain under wraps, but it can be speculated that Rodriquez would possibly portray the role of detective Rosa Diaz's (Stephanie Beatriz) mystery girlfriend who was recently mentioned in the show after the secretive police officer came out as bisexual earlier this season.

The casting seemed to be a dream come true for Beatriz, who previously told Entertainment Weekly that she believes that Rodriguez would be one of the best person to play the role of her character's love interest. She also teased that the plot involving Rosa's lady love is very interesting. "I just read a script for next week's table read that's got some really exciting possibilities for Rosa and her lady friends," the actress also said.

When Rodriquez learned about this, she immediately turned to Twitter to appeal to the producers of the sitcom to allow her to audition.

Um...can I get an audition @Brooklyn99FOX ?!? *applies lip gloss and puckers lips* @iamstephbeatz you know I’m ready and on the sidelines like Go Rosa Go! https://t.co/MMsY5MUvfs — Gina Rodriguez (@HereIsGina) January 25, 2018

Before the official announcement, Terry Crews posted a now-deleted photo on Instagram where he was sitting beside Beatriz and Rodriguez on the set of the sitcom. Fans immediately speculated that Rodriguez will make an appearance.

Aside from Rodriguez, Beatriz said that Kate McKinnon would also be an ideal person to play the role. But if she can have her way, she would like to see Rosa have a relationship with Jennifer Lopez in the show.

Rodriquez also appeared in several fan-favorite TV series such as "The Mentalist," "Rizzoli & Isles," "Longmire," and "Army Wives."

The actress also added a directorial title to her name when she helmed one of the episodes of "Jane the Virgin" early this year.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will return on Fox for the second half of season 5 this spring.