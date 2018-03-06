Facebook/BrooklynNineNine Promotional image for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will resume later this month.

This much was revealed by co-creator Dan Goor himself when he took to Twitter to announce the big news. The current fifth season of the Fox comedy series has been on a break for a while now, and fans are definitely excited to see the entire gang again.

It can be recalled that the midseason finale of the show saw Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) in a worrisome position when gangster Seamus Murphy (Paul Adelstein) threatened to come for Holt's husband, Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson).

Apart from the resolution to the tense conflict between Seamus and Holt, fans can also look forward to some guest stars appearing in the second half of the season. Craig Robinson, who is currently starring in Fox's other comedy series, "Ghosted," will be returning to reprise his role as Doug Judy, a.k.a. the Pontiac Bandit. Judy has been captured by Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) a few times, but he always manages to escape from his grasp.

The back half of the fifth season will also welcome Gina Rodriguez, who is currently playing the eponymous role on The CW's "Jane the Virgin." According to Entertainment Weekly, Rodriguez will be guest starring in one episode this spring. And, while details surrounding her role are being kept under wraps, there is some reason to believe that she may be playing Rosa's (Stephanie Beatriz) girlfriend.

The synopsis for the midseason premiere of the show, titled "Safe House," states that Holt will come up with an intricate plan to ensure Kevin's safety after Seamus' threats against his life. The 99th precinct's captain will hide his husband in a safe house, tasking Jake with the duty of being his guard. Meanwhile, the rest of the team will do everything they can to locate Seamus and arrest him. But, Kevin may not be too happy with the plan.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will return in a new slot on Sunday, March 18, at 8:30 p.m. EST on Fox.