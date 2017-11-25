'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Spoilers: Charles Gets in Major Trouble in Episode 8

(Photo: Facebook/BrooklynNineNine) Featured is a promo image for "Brooklyn Nine-Nine."

Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) gets himself in serious trouble on the upcoming episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5.

Titled "Return to Skyfire," next week's episode will see Terry's (Terry Crews) favorite novelist DC Parlov (guest star Fred Melamed) go back to the precinct to report a stolen manuscript. Determined to find who's behind the crime, Jake (Andy Samberg) and Terry convince Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) to go on an undercover mission with them at a fantasy fiction convention.

Elsewhere, Parlov gets involved in a major conflict with a fellow author (guest star Rob Huebel). Terry reveals he has been working on his own book, while Charles' big mouth gets him in big trouble while taking a forensics course with Amy (Melissa Fumero) and Holt (Andre Braugher).

The promo opens with Holt putting a tape over Charles' mouth. This might mean that he is preventing his colleague from revealing something that could put all of them in trouble, since he has a reputation for saying too much.

Another scene shows Jake and Terry confronting a suspect on the Parlov case. Jake tells the man that he might have been motivated to do the crime because the accuser had a relationship with his wife.

In other news, Crews recently named the Hollywood agent who allegedly assaulted him. The actor identified high-profile Hollywood executive Adam Venit as the man who sexually assaulted him in 2016.

"I stick my hand out and he literally takes his hand and puts it, squeezes my genitals," Crews said. "And I jump back like, 'Hey, hey!' ... I go, 'Dude, what are you doing?'"

The TV star went on to say that things further escalated from there as Venit repeated his misbehavior. "And then he comes back again and he just won't stop. And then I really got forceful, pushed him back. He bumps into all the other partygoers and he starts giggling and laughing," he continued.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 airs every Tuesday night at 9:30 p.m. EST on Fox.