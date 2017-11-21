'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Spoilers: Jake and Amy Get Their Parents Together for Thanksgiving

Facebook/BrooklynNineNine Promotional image for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

The upcoming episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will see Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero) trying to get their parents to be friends on Thanksgiving.

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Two Turkeys," states that Jake and Amy will invite their respective parents over for Thanksgiving dinner in an attempt to make them like each other. However, things will not go according to plan, and the holiday goes awry.

Back at the precinct, Holt (Andre Braugher) will conduct his own investigation when the Thanksgiving pie meant for him and Kevin (Marc Evan Jackson) mysteriously disappears. He will search the entire precinct and find out the identity of the one who stole the special pie.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens at the precinct as Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) emerges from the elevator dressed as a familiar turkey. Knowing Boyle, it does not come as much of a surprise that he would put on a costume for such a holiday. The trailer also shows Jake and Amy entertaining their parents, opening bottles of wine for Thanksgiving.

Executive producer Dan Goor previously talked about the episode, which consists of Jake trying to get his dad and Amy's dad to bond.

"Jake is excited to have a big family Thanksgiving this year, and his main goal is to witness an awkward-but-good Dad Hug between his dad and Amy's," Goor teased. "Also, Charles' 'Tommy Gobbler' turkey costume makes a big comeback."

In the previous episode, titled "The Venue," Jake and Amy found the perfect wedding venue for their big day, but the place was snatched by The Vulture (Dean Winters), who is getting married on the same day as they are.

After finding out that The Vulture's fiancée is sweet and affluent, Amy revealed to her that her husband-to-be is cheating on her with the help of a dating app. The move resulted in The Vulture being left alone again, but it also meant that Jake and Amy would not have their perfect venue.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.