Facebook/BrooklynNineNine Promotional image for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

The upcoming episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will see Jake (Andy Samberg) helping Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) when things take an unexpected turn.

The synopsis of the two-hour finale episode, titled "Game Night/The Favor," states that Rosa will plead with Jake to help her. She has to tell her parents big news, and she cannot do it alone. However, things will not go exactly as planned. Rosa's parents will mistake Jake as their daughter's boyfriend.

Back at the precinct, Holt (Andre Braugher) will have to face the music when Seamus Murphy (guest star Paul Adelstein) suddenly drops by to cash in on a favor. It looks like the favor will involve Holt breaking the law, which is something he definitely does not want to do. As a result, the team will try to find a way to help Holt fulfill the favor he owes Seamus while also upholding the law.

A teaser trailer for the new episodes has also been released. It opens with Jake in the meeting room giving a presentation to everyone, with Terry (Terry Crews) looking impressed. A gun is loaded and cocked, though it remains to be revealed for what purpose. Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) is seen sporting a duckbill cap, while Holt is shown taking off his glasses while talking to an unseen person.

The final scene shows Jake in Holt's office, presumably pitching him his plan to help the captain with his favor to Seamus.

"'The Godfather,'" Jake says, as Boyle presents Holt with a diagram.

"The Diane Keaton movie," Boyle adds.

"No one refers to it as that, but Charles is right. She is in it," Jake says to an intrigued Holt.

The episode will also feature guest appearances by Danny Trejo and Mike Mitchell, who play Oscar Diaz and Kyle Murphy, respectively.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 airs Tuesdays, at 9 p.m. EST on FOX.