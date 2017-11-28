'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Spoilers: Terry, Jake, and Rosa Go Undercover at a Fantasy Fiction Convention

Facebook/BrooklynNineNine Promotional image for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine'

The upcoming episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will see Terry (Terry Crews) going undercover to help his favorite author, DC Parlov (guest star Fred Melamed).

The synopsis of the next episode, titled "Return to Skyfire," states that Terry's favorite author will make another appearance. Parlov will be back at the precinct to ask Terry for help. His latest manuscript is missing, and he believes it has been stolen.

Jake (Andy Samberg) will assist Terry with the case, and the two detectives will ask Rosa (Stephanie Beatriz) to team up with them as well. The three will go undercover at a fantasy fiction convention, where they believe the thief to be. At the conference, Parlov will conflict with another writer (guest star Rob Huebel), during which Terry will reveal that he has been writing his own novel.

Back at the precinct, Holt (Andre Braugher), Amy (Melissa Fumero), and Boyle (Joe Lo Truglio) will spend some time together by taking a forensics course. However, Boyle's propensity to gossip and talk will land him in hot water.

A teaser trailer for the new episode has also been released. It opens with Terry, Jake, and Rosa entering the fantasy fiction convention. Terry and Jake are in costume, but Rosa does not seem to be wearing one, unless she is going as herself.

The next scene shows Holt covering Boyle's mouth as Terry and Jake interrogate a possible suspect. Terry points out that the suspect has a motive, which Jake lays out in more detail.

"You hate them for sleeping with your wife," Jake confidently says.

However, it becomes clear that the supposed suspect did not know that information about his wife, and he reacts with shock. Jake inexplicably creates tension among the family, and he begins to act awkwardly, especially when a kid shows up.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 airs Tuesdays, at 9:30 p.m. EST on FOX.