'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5 Updates: Sterling K. Brown's Guesting Gig Showed In Preview Photo

Facebook/BrooklynNineNine Promo image for 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Season 5

The first look for the highly anticipated guesting of "This Is Us" star Sterling K. Brown in an episode of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 is finally released.

TVLine exclusively shared the promo still for the upcoming episode showing Brown's character Philip Davidson with Andy Samberg's Detective Jake Peralta and Andre Braugher's character, Captain Raymond Holt.

Based on the report, the episode was inspired by an episode of "Homicide" titled "Three Men and Adena" that originally aired on NBC in 1993.

"It's an episode that takes place completely in the interrogation room and its surroundings," executive producer Dan Goor stated. "It's one story [featuring] just Jake, Holt and Sterling K. Brown, and it's really intense and really funny. It's like a one-act play."

According to the synopsis for the said episode, Jake will have to deal with an all-night interrogation to force Philip to make a confession about a crime that he allegedly committed. His captain will opt to skip his schedule opera viewing to stay and help him with the interrogation, but the two will argue about how they can get the suspect to confess.

News about Brown's guest appearance in the critically acclaimed sitcom was first announced in January. It was an unexpected move since the actor's widely popular family drama series airs on NBC while "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" is on Fox.

The upcoming episode is slated to air on Sunday, April 1.

Before the said episode, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5 will resume with the installment titled "Safe House" where "Prison Break" alum Paul Adelstein will also appear as a recurring cast member.

According to the synopsis for the upcoming episode, Adelstein's character Seamus will threaten Kevin (guest star Marc Evan Jackson). Because of this, Holt will plot an elaborate plan to keep the latter on a safe house under the protection of Jake. But it seems like the entire 99 will work extra hard to find where Seamus has been hiding.

The episode is scheduled to air on Fox on Sunday, March 18, at 8:30 p.m. EST.