'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Spoilers: 99th Episode Sees Holt Losing Big Career Opportunity

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" reaches a milestone in its episode airing Tuesday, Dec. 5. The comedy series airs its 99th episode and it will center on Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) losing a big career opportunity.

The episode, aptly titled "99," has Holt in the running for his dream job as the Chief Commissioner of the New York Police Department (NYPD). Only, Holt might miss the crucial job interview because he and his staff are stuck in Los Angeles after attending a funeral.

The squad finds other ways to get back to New York so that Holt can go to that interview but good fortune is not on their side. They encounter a string of bad luck that highlights each other's worst characteristics in a stressful situation.

Meanwhile, TV shows normally celebrate the 100th episode as its milestone. Showrunner Dan Goor, however, told TV Guide that the 99th is much more important to "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" for obvious reasons.

"I think the 100th is a really excellent, interesting episode that is, in its own way, really press worthy. But it's not the milestone episode," Goor said. "We just thought it was fun because of the title, 99."

After the 99th episode, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" will take a short break off-the-air for the holidays. The cast, however, is preparing another milestone that will happen in the finale with the wedding of Jake (Andy Samberg) and Amy (Melissa Fumero).

Goor confirmed that the wedding preparations will be an important story arc for the second half of "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" season 5. There will also be another episode taking place on the road, just like what they did in Florida and this 99th offering.

The showrunner also addressed speculations that the show might not get a season 6 renewal. Goor said that as far as he knows, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" does well in Live+7 setting and it's one of the most in-demand shows on the Hulu streaming platform.

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" airs every Tuesdays at 9:00 p.m. EST on FOX.