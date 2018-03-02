Bruce Willis Says 'Die Hard 6' Is Still Happening

Reutuers/Mario Anzuoni Cast member Bruce Willis poses at the premiere of "Sin City: A Dame to Kill For" in Hollywood, California

It may not seem like it, but as far as Bruce Willis can tell, "Die Hard 6" is still happening. In fact, the actor revealed earlier this week that he was about to fly to California to check the status of its script.

It has been a while since fans of the "Die Hard" franchise have heard any news regarding the next installment, so there have been assumptions that it's no longer see the light of the day. In a recent interview, however, one of its stars, Willis, has confirmed that despite lack of updates, the movie is still happening. Asked whether "Die Hard 6" is still happening, Willis said, "I'm about to wing out to California to start to see what the script looks like. So I think so, yeah."

The first movie in the franchise was released in 1987 and was quick to become a classic action movie. It starred Willis as John McClane, a normal New York City police officer who found himself in the middle of a terrorist attack. While the new hero was a breath of fresh air, that did not last long as each of the sequels that followed moved away from the "everyman" aspect.

The sixth installment of the franchise was announced in 2016. Last September, director Len Wiseman revealed that they were looking to cast a young John McClane for "Die Hard 6," titled "Die Hard: Year One." Since then, fans had never heard any new update about the movie until Willis' recent interview.

As of now, there's not a whole lot of details about the upcoming movie except for it featuring a young version of John McClane. Previously, reports also surfaced claiming that it would feature a different timeline where an older John McClane shows up, but that's still unconfirmed as of this writing so fans should stay tuned for more updates.