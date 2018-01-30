Bruno Mars Emerges as Biggest Winner of the 2018 Grammy Awards

It was a big night for R&B and Bruno Mars at the 2018 Grammy Awards on Sunday, Jan. 28 in New York. The pop artist won six Grammys in an awards ceremony that saw its share of messages about women's equality, current politics and immigration.

It was also a win for Bruno Mars that gave him a complete sweep of the three biggest awards that night, according to Vox. The pop and R&B artitst took home Album of the Year and Record of the Year for "24K Magic," which came out in 2016.

REUTERS/Carlo Allegri Bruno Mars poses with his Grammys for Record of the Year and Album of the Year for "24K Magic" and Song of the Year for "That's What I Like."

He took home Song of the Year for "That's What I Like," as well.

"These songs were written with nothing but joy, with love, and that's all I wanted to bring with this album, seeing everybody dancing," the 32-year old singer and songwriter said in one of his acceptance speeches, as quoted by Reuters. Just like Adele last year in the Grammy's, he also paid tribute to his rivals.

"Thank you, guys, for blessing the world with your music," he said.

It was a losing night for rap as well, even though Kendrick Lamar came out on top with five prizes overall. He made a sweep of the top prices in the rap categories for his album "DAMN." and his single "Humble," doing way better than Jay-Z, who went into the 60th Grammy's as the most nominated artist.

Jay-Z and his "4:44" album started the night with a leading eight nominations, but eventually ended with no wins. The performer also opted to turn down a chance to perform onstage that night.

Bruno Mars winning the Album of the Year award also marks a win for pop over rap, denying Kendrick Lamar and Jay-Z what could have been the genre's closest chance to win the coveted award for the first time in 14 years.