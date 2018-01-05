Bruno Mars Releases New 'Finesse Remix' Collaboration With Cardi B

Facebook/IAmCardiB Bruno Mars recently collaborated with Cardi B on a remix of his 2016 song "Finesse."

Cardi B and Bruno Mars just recently released their funky collaboration, a remix of the latter's 2016 song "Finesse."

Prior to the release of their "Finesse Remix" collab, Bruno Mars had earlier teased on Instagram a photo of their single art which featured the internationally renowned singer and the "Bodak Yellow" rapper dressed up in what seems to be 90s-inspired outfits. On Wednesday, Mars officially released the music video for the "Finesse Remix" just before midnight.

"Finesse" had been originally a part of Mars' 2016 album "24k Magic" and was co-produced by The Stereotypes. However, it seemed to be the perfect song to make a collaboration with Cardi B. Rumors of a collaboration between the two artists first started circulating in December around Christmas when someone claimed to have helped a sound manager record a video featuring Mars and Cardi B. Not only that, this person also included the hashtag #finesse on his post which has now been deleted.

A day after the release of their music video, Mars once again took to Instagram to personally thank the rising star and share a bit of information as to how they had first met, saying, "I met cardi B at 3 am after my show in LA backstage where we recorded her verse for Finesse. She walked in the room and she was everything I'd hope she'd be. Never change cardi! Don't let this crazy music business change who you are. You posses something that can't be taught. You're a true star. Thank you for putting your energy and love all over this record and video. I hope you feel better soon because we got some celebrating to do. Everyone show ya love for the one and only CARDI B!"

Cardi B seems to be one of the music industry's most sought-after artists as it is also speculated that she is also working on a collaboration with Jennifer Lopez and DJ Khaled.