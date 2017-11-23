Bryan Cranston Recalls Brief Encounter With Notorious Serial Killer and Cult-Leader Charles Manson

Reuters/Mark Blinch Bryan Cranston is the star and executive producer of "Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams" via Amazon.

Bryan Cranston once had a brief encounter with murderous cult-leader Charles Manson.

With the news of Charles Manson's death, "Breaking Bad" star Bryan Cranston couldn't help but recall the brief encounter he once had with notorious serial killer when he was 12 years old. The 61-year-old quickly took to Twitter in response to Manson's death, saying: "Hearing Charles Manson is dead, I shuddered. I was within his grasp just one year before he committed brutal murder in 1969. Luck was with me when a cousin and I went horseback riding at the Span Ranch, and saw the little man with crazy eyes whom the other hippies called Charlie."

Last year, the actor gave an interview where he was asked about his encounter with the leader of the "Manson Family" who committed a string of murders in Los Angeles during the summer of 1969.

According to him, he didn't exactly come face to face with Manson but was actually in close proximity to the latter. He explains that a year before the Manson killings, he and his cousin were renting horses at the Spahn Ranch in the middle of the Santa Susana Pass at the San Fernando Valley when somebody yelled: "Charlie's on the hill!"

After an hour, they then saw a group of horses coming towards them with a "little bearded guy with dark eyes and wild hair" holding the reins of the horses. According to Branston, Manson had wild eyes. When Manson passed them, they realized that he must be the Charlie everyone had talked about.

A year later, Manson's face would be all over the news after committing a string of murderous with his cult, and Cranston quickly realized that he was the same Charlie at the ranch.

On Sunday, Charles Manson died of natural causes at the age of 83. He had been serving nine life sentences after being convicted of seven counts of first-degree murder.