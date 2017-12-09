Bryan Singer Accused of Sexually Assaulting an Underaged Victim

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Director of the movie Bryan Singer poses at the premiere of "Jack the Giant Slayer" in Hollywood, California February 26, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 1.

Critically acclaimed film director, producer, and actor Bryan Singer has been sued for sexually assaulting a 17-year-old teenager back in 2003. The lawsuit was filed just a few days after Singer was let go in the upcoming film titled, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

According to reports, the victim has been identified to be Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, who alleges that Singer forced him into oral sex. Furthermore, the disgraced producer is also being accused of forcing Sanchez-Guzman into more sexually traumatizing situations. After the incident, Singer told his victim that he was a Hollywood producer and is capable of getting him into acting roles so long as he keeps his silence about what had transpired. Should he decide to report it instead, Singer threatened that he is capable of reaching out to certain people that can ruin his reputation.

"Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman apparently claims that he did not remember this alleged incident from 2003 until now," Singer's camp said in a statement, as reported by Variety. "Significantly, when Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events."

Aside from the details of the lawsuit against Singer, it was also revealed that the producer and actor is being sued for the following: sexual assault and battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and sexual exploitation of children. This is in light of Washington state's limitation that states that the age of consent is five-year older than Sanchez-Guzman's age at the time of the incident.

More information on the case against Singer is expected to be revealed in the coming months.