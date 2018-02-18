Bryan Singer Enjoying Life in Dubai After Being Fired From 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Director of the movie Bryan Singer poses at the premiere of "Jack the Giant Slayer" in Hollywood, California February 26, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 1.

After being fired last year from the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody," director Bryan Singer has kept a low profile. The last time he appeared on TV was when he denied the rape allegations against him, which surfaced shortly after he had been fired from the project. Now, many wonder what Singer has been up to these days.

It was in November last year that reports about Singer being unprofessional on the set of "Bohemian Rhapsody" first surfaced. Back then, his colleagues claimed that he would simply disappear from the set without prior warning and would often butt heads with star Rami Malek in front of everyone. A month later, Fox confirmed in a statement that Singer was no longer the director of the project.

Shortly after the end of his stint in "Bohemian Rhapsody," Singer was accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy in 2003 and was sued, and the director was quick to deny the claims. In fact, although he has kept a low profile since December, he has appeared a number of times on TV for interviews, denying the rape allegations and explaining why Fox had to fire him. According to the director, he had to take time away from the set of "Bohemian Rhapsody" to help out a sick parent.

Recently, Singer has been active on social media again, posting photos of himself partying in Dubai. His posts seem to suggest that he's having fun despite the controversies he had to face in the past two months, but a quick glance through the comments section of his posts reveals that his critics still have their eyes on him. In fact, most of the commenters on his social media posts call him a coward for leaving the United States without cleaning up all the mess he had created.

Currently, it looks like Singer is still enjoying life in Dubai and doesn't have time to mind his detractors. It remains to be seen if he's taking on a new project this year after being fired from "Bohemian Rhapsody." As for the biopic, the project is now in post-production and is preparing for its Dec. 25 release.