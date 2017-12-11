Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Director of the movie Bryan Singer poses at the premiere of "Jack the Giant Slayer" in Hollywood, California February 26, 2013. The movie opens in the U.S. on March 1.

Amid the sexual misconduct allegations thrown against him and his recent firing from "Bohemian Rhapsody," director Bryan Singer released a statement on Friday to tell his side of the story. In his statement, the director denied raping a 17-year-old boy in 2003 and sexually harassing minors in the past.

Singer made headlines last week after he was fired from "Bohemian Rhapsody," a Queen's biopic which he was supposed to helm. Although initial reports said he was fired due to attendance issues, new reports claim that the real reason he was axed from the production was his infamy for creating a hostile work environment.

Last week, Singer issued a statement to TMZ through his lawyer, Andrew Brettler, attacking the 17-year-old boy he allegedly raped 14 years ago and claiming that the lawsuit filed against him was fabricated.

"Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end. When Sanchez-Guzman filed for bankruptcy only a few years ago, he failed to disclose this alleged claim when he was supposed to identify all of his assets, but conveniently, now that the bankruptcy court discharged all of his debts, he is able to recall the alleged events," said Brettler on Singer's behalf. Brettler hinted that his client's alleged victim is only milking money from the director as he takes advantage of the recent wave of sexual assault cases in Hollywood.

Many times in the last 20 years, Singer has been accused of sexually harassing minors. Back in 1997, some minors who acted as extras in one of his previous projects accused Singer of forcing them to get nude for a shower scene. Actor Michael Egan also accused him of drugging and raping him when he was only 15. The lawyer who filed both lawsuits was a certain Jeff Herman. Singer denied both allegations, calling them a sham.