Facebook/bangtan.official Featured in the image above is BTS

South Korean pop superstars BTS will go down in history as the first ever K-pop group that will perform at the Billboard Music Awards 2018 next month.

The Korean boy band announced their participation in the highly-anticipated music award where they were nominated for the Top Social Artist recognition through their social media account.

While this is not their first time to appear in the music awards since the group already went onstage last year when they bagged the 2017 Top Social Artist award, this will be the first time that they will be able to perform in front of the audience at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on May 20.

For their 2018 Billboard Music Award performance, BTS will launch the world TV premiere of their new single from the upcoming album "Love Yourself: Tear" which will be released two days before the awards show.

Aside from BTS, Billboard also announced that Camila Cabello, Dua Lipa, and Shawn Mendes will also perform at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Mendes and Cabello are also nominated this year, while this will be Lipa's first performance in an American award show.

For this year, rapper Kendrick Lamar, R&B recording artist Bruno Mars, and pop singer Ed Sheeran were tied in the most number of nominations with 15 categories each.

The three artists were all nominated for the Top Artist award, together with Taylor Swift and Drake. They will also vie for the Top Male Artist award, as well as the Top Hot 100 Artist award, the Top Song Sales Artist, as well as the Top Hot 100 Songs.

Cabello will be up against Cardi B, 21 Savage, Kodak Black, and Khalid for the Top New Artist category. She will also compete against Halsey, Swift, Demi Lovato, and Cardi B for the Top Female Artist award.

Meanwhile, The Chainsmokers, Migos, Imagine Dragons, Coldplay, and U2 are up for the Top Duo/Group award. On the other hand, Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Sam Hunt, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton are nominated for the Top Country Artist category.

For the Top Rock Artist category, Imagine Dragons, Linkin Park, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, twenty-one pilots, and Portugal. The Man will compete against each other. The Top Latin Artist nominees include J Balvin, Daddy Yankee, Luis Fonsi, Ozuna, and Romeo Santos.

Other nominees include Elevation Worship, Hillsong UNITED, Hillsong Worship, MercyMe, and Zach Williams for the Top Christian Artist award, as well as Anthony Brown & group therAPy, Travis Greene, J.J. Hairston & Youthful Praise, Tasha Cobbs Leonard, and Tamela Mann for the Top Gospel Artist award.

The nominees for the Billboard Music Awards were determined through key fan interactions with music through different media such as album and digital song sales, radio airplay, streaming, social media engagement, as well as touring sales. The awards will be based on the interactions that will be recorded from April 8, 2017 until March 31, 2018 period.

Kelly Clarkson will host the highly anticipated 2018 Billboard Music Awards that will be aired by NBC on the same day at 8 p.m. EDT.