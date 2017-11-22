BTS Made Their US TV Debut at the 2017 American Music Awards

Facebook/bangtan.official BTS just made their US TV debut at the 2017 American Music Awards.

On Sunday, Nov. 19, Korean superstar group BTS comprising of seven members, namely, RM (formerly Rap Monster), Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-hope, Jungkook and V, just had their breakout moment at the 2017 American Music Awards. Performing their hit single "DNA," it looks like the US has finally caught the K-pop fever with BTS becoming number one at the Google search trend.

Before their performance, The Chainsmokers first took the stage to introduce the popular K-pop group. Andrew Taggart even went on to say how nervous he was at introducing BTS. As the music began, the Microsoft Theater was immediately flooded by the so-called "fan chants" coming out of the mouths of the thousands of BTS A.R.M.Y. fans who came to support their favorite K-pop group.

Taking to the stage one member at a time, BTS then converged to showcase an incredibly choreographed performance of their electronic single "DNA" with the entire audience dancing and vibing to their song. Some of the BTS fans present during their performance were even overcome by emotion and weeping with pride for their favorite K-pop group.

It was obvious that the audience took an incredible liking towards BTS because, after their performance, the group was given outstanding cheers from the crowd with many shouting out their group's name. It took quite a while before the cheers died down, and even Academy winning actor Jared Leto, who took the stage after BTS's performance, admitted that he needed time to recover from the group's performance.

"I need a moment to recover from that performance," Leto remarked while the crowd continued to cheer for the k-pop group. "That was incredible," the actor added.

With their debut at the American Music Awards, it looks like BTS is all set on conquering the US. Just a few months ago, the group took home the Top Social Artist award during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards, beating out the likes of Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.