BTS Now Holds the World Record for Most Twitter Engagements

Fresh off from their stunning performance during Sunday's 2017 American Music Awards, it has been revealed that the Korean pop sensation BTS has broken a world record for the most Twitter engagements proving that they have taken over social media. In a statement to The Huffington Post, the Guinness World Records revealed on Wednesday that BTS now holds the titles of "Most Twitter Engagements" and "Most Twitter Engagements for a Music Group."

The esteemed organization was able to able to determine the record when they checked out the average retweets that the group has had on each of their Twitter posts revealing that BTS currently has 252,200 retweets per post on the social media platform. The runner-up for the record is former One Direction member Harry Styles who has an average of 162,473 retweets per tweet.

It's looking like the seven-member group isn't just breaking K-pop records but world records as well. Just recently, the group became the only K-pop act to have reached the top 10 of the Billboard 200 as well as becoming the highest charting K-pop artist on the Billboard Hot 100 with their song "DNA."

Proving that they had already dominated social media before, BTS went on to take home the Top Social Artist award during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards beating the likes of Instagram queen Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes.

This latest feat has been further maximized by their recent appearance and performance at the 2017 AMAs where they wowed the audiences at the Microsoft Theater in L.A. and on television with their incredible talent. This AMA stint has given them enough exposure to gather new fans who were unaware of them at the time. And even more recent are their appearances on the "Late Late Show with James Corden, "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and even filming for a guest appearance at the "Ellen Degeneres Show."