BTS Releases 'MIC DROP' Remix in Collaboration With Steve Aoki and Desiigner

Facebook/bangtan.official BTS just made their US TV debut at the 2017 American Music Awards.

BTS has finally released the new "MIC DROP" remix, their collaboration with renowned DJ Steve Aoki and Desiigner.

Not letting their newfound US-fame to waste, Korean global sensations BTS has officially released a new version of their track "MIC DROP," which they had worked on with Steve Aoki and Desiigner. The group had earlier released a one-minute teaser clip for the new remix and video.

The "MIC DROP" remix was accompanied by a jaw-dropping music video where the seven-member group could be heard singing to English lyrics. Most K-pop acts tend to stick to their own native language when it comes to their music but in the remix, BTS is clearly aiming for their English-speaking fans as most of the chorus and pre-chorus are sung in English.

Prior to the release of the remix, the original "MIC DROP" track had appeared on BTS's EP, "Love Yourself: Her." Back in September, the album instantly became the highest charting Korean album on the Billboard 200 when it debuted at number seven. Their track "DNA" also appeared on the Billboard Hot 100, making them the second Korean act to do so after Psy.

Desiigner had earlier spoken to Billboard about the remix saying: "I add that extra energy to it. Add that spice. That turned-up spice. All that extra. What 'Mic Drop' means to me is definitely -- like when you really amazingly, tremendously kill the beat. And you just drop the mic after that. You just know that you did your thing on that."

The rapper first met the Korean group back during the 2017 Billboard Music Awards. Unfortunately though, because of their schedules, the two acts didn't really meet inside the studio, but Desiigner said that he still felt the group's powerful presence through the audio.

BTS recently performed and wowed the audiences at the 2017 American Music Awards, and it was after this event that they broke the world record of "Most Twitter Engagements."