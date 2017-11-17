Buffalo Bills Bench Tyrod Taylor; Rookie Quarterback Nathan Peterman to Make First Career Start Against the Chargers

(Photo: Reuters/Timothy T. Ludwig-USA TODAY Sports) Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) looks to throw a pass during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at New Era Field, Dec. 18, 2016.

The Buffalo Bills are still in the thick of the American Football Conference (AFC) playoff race, but in a surprising move, they have decided to bench incumbent starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor in favor of rookie Nathan Peterman.

As expected, Taylor's not happy about the move to the bench and he has admitted that he was shocked when Bills head coach Sean McDermott informed him about the decision.

"Disappointed with the decision. Obviously, I don't agree with the decision. I have to do what's best for the team in my new role and move forward," Taylor said, via NFL.com.

"All I can do is control the opportunities I get over the rest of the season and deal with that as it comes. ... Whenever you take someone off the field and stop them from competing, it's a tough thing to go through," he added.

Taylor will never be considered an upper-echelon quarterback in the National Football League (NFL), but he has always been a solid signal caller since he joined the Bills in the 2015 offseason. That's why his benching came as a surprise to many.

The former sixth-round pick's long-term future with the Bills has always been tenuous at best, but this is a clear sign that they don't think he has what it takes to be their franchise quarterback.

Of course, the move may backfire and they may miss the playoffs. Peterman is a talented quarterback, but he's still a rookie who hasn't seen much action. Well, it seems McDermott is willing to take the risk.

In any case, Taylor has offered to help Peterman adjust to his new role with the team.

"Moving forward I have to help him in any shape or form. I want to help this team succeed," Taylor stated.

Peterman will get his first start when the Bills take on the Los Angeles Chargers this Sunday.