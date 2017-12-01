Buffalo Bills Roster, Injury News 2017: Kelvin Benjamin Has a Torn Meniscus in His Knee, Status Is Day-to-Day

(Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mike Morbeck) Kelvin Benjamin with the Carolina Panthers in 2014.

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin may be out for a while as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

After initially denying that Benjamin has been diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his right knee during a press conference on Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott would later clarify that he misheard the question and confirm that the fourth-year pro does indeed have a torn cartilage.

Benjamin went down with the injury after he was tackled by Adrian Phillips and Denzel Perryman during their week 11 game against the Los Angeles Chargers, and the Bills initially feared the worst.

"That's all that kept coming through my head, thinking about my ACL," Benjamin said on Wednesday, via the NewYorkUpstate.com. "I didn't hear a pop so that made me feel a little good about it. Then I was able to walk off the field, so that made me feel good about it too," he continued.

Benjamin missed the entire 2015 season after he tore his left anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), so he had to be glad the injury wasn't that serious. Still, it has to be frustrating for him because he's still getting used to his new teammates.

Fortunately, his knee seems to be getting better and he should be back on the field in no time.

"It's better. I'm still just taking it day by day. I'm feeling good for the most part," Benjamin said. "Oh, I'm definitely going to be back out there before the season's over," he added.

Benjamin wasn't available when they took on the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday and he hasn't participated in practices since he got hurt. Interestingly, he is considered day-to-day ahead of the Bills' matchup against the New England Patriots, but he did not sound optimistic about his chances of suiting up this Sunday.